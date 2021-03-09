Council to pay costs for refusal of green belt music and food festival site
The use of land for a major events site in the Surrey green belt has been approved by an inspector who held the proposal would preserve green belt openness, would not constitute inappropriate development or result in harm to the amenities of nearby residential occupiers through noise and disturbance or intrusive lighting and would not result in air quality concerns.
