Old Oak corporation's revised draft local plan proposes new 'urban district' around HS2 station

The Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) in west London has submitted a revised draft local plan for examination that includes new proposals for an "urban district" around the High Speed Two (HS2) Old Oak Common station with Old Oak North designated as an "industrial location".

by Ellie Kahn
Early illustrative sketches to support the draft local plan (Pic: OPDC)
