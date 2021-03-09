Possible prejudice to rail improvements no barrier to site redevelopment

The secretary of state has approved a housing-led, mixed-use redevelopment of previously developed land in an industrial area of Birmingham in a recovered appeal for his own determination despite conflict with strategic objectives to deliver passenger rail improvements in the area. The proposal comprised 480 new homes set out in a series of high-rise developments of up to 26 storeys, a hotel, flexible commercial units and a combined heat and power plant.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.