Possible prejudice to rail improvements no barrier to site redevelopment

The secretary of state has approved a housing-led, mixed-use redevelopment of previously developed land in an industrial area of Birmingham in a recovered appeal for his own determination despite conflict with strategic objectives to deliver passenger rail improvements in the area. The proposal comprised 480 new homes set out in a series of high-rise developments of up to 26 storeys, a hotel, flexible commercial units and a combined heat and power plant.