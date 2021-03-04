The lessons to be learned from the quashing of two secretary of state major infrastructure approvals

Two decisions by secretaries of state to approve an offshore wind farm and an airport redevelopment were overturned in the courts in the space of a week. In both cases, ministers were found to have failed to give adequate reasoning for going against the advice of the examining panel. Experts say the growing number of recommended refusals by inspectors and outdated national policy documents increase the risk of consents being challenged.

by David Blackman
Former business secretary Alok Sharma and transport secretary Grant Shapps - images: Getty
Former business secretary Alok Sharma and transport secretary Grant Shapps - images: Getty

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.