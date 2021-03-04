Why some councils are failing to provide any self build housing permissions despite high demand

Almost one in five English local authorities have failed to issue a single permission for a self or custom build plot more than three years after being legally required to do so, according to new government figures. But some of the councils concerned say they are struggling to find appropriate plots and trying to balance self build requirements with wider housing supply needs.

by Joey Gardiner
A self-build property in Suffolk - image: Martin Pettitt (CC BY 2.0)
