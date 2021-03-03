Bids to £4.8-billion local infrastructure fund must align with local plans
Local authority bids for a new £4.8bn UK-wide fund for local infrastructure should be fully aligned with local plan strategies, while the 'primary focus' of the new UK Infrastructure Bank will be the government's key infrastructure priorities set out in its National Infrastructure Strategy (NIS), Budget documents have revealed.
