City of London approves 38-storey eco-friendly office tower despite daylight concerns
The City of London Corporation has approved a new 38-storey office tower – the third such scheme to get the go-ahead in the Square Mile so far this year – after officers advised that, despite its failure to meet recommended guidance on daylight and sunlight impacts, the proposal was "exemplary" in its sustainable design.
