The challenges facing the housing ministry's first sub-regional spatial framework
The housing ministry last week announced it would be preparing a new spatial framework for the Oxford-Cambridge Arc, the first time the department has produced such a strategy itself. But some experts have claimed that the two-year timescale for the document's production will be a big challenge and expressed concerns that local plan production might be held up.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.