Why planning officers’ conduct in committee meetings is now under greater scrutiny
A Cardiff planning officer’s apparent celebration during a committee over a decision has prompted the RTPI to warn planners that they are under greater scrutiny in the new age of virtual meetings. However, commentators have defended the right of officers to express emotions when it comes to important decisions.
