Legal Viewpoint: Tilting the balance in favour of local authorities
The Court of Appeal has confirmed that out-of-date development plan policies may be taken into account when performing the “tilted balance” exercise required by the presumption in favour of sustainable development in national planning policy. This latest case highlights the fact that lack of a five-year housing land supply does not guarantee planning permission for residential developments.
