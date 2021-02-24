Councils' fast food refusals ‘have stronger appeal success if backed up by non-planning health strategies’
Councils defending planning decisions restricting the proliferation of fast food outlets against appeal challenges have a stronger chance of success if they have in place "complementary non-planning strategies" promoting healthy eating, according to new guidance from Public Health England.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.