The implications of tightened planning rules for removing controversial statues
Government moves to make it harder for councils to remove historic statues and memorials will mean planners making “political” and “moral” judgments, experts claim, while a requirement to notify the secretary of state when such situations arise is likely to create more work for local authority planning teams.
