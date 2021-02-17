Judge backs inspector's approval of Oxfordshire employment land mixed-use redevelopment
The High Court has backed an inspector’s decision to overturn a local authority refusal of plans for a 129-home mixed-use scheme on the site of a vacant South Oxfordshire business park, after a judge dismissed a town council’s arguments that the proposal would result in an unacceptable loss of employment land.
