Secretary of state reverses predecessor's flawed housing approval

The secretary of state has refused an outline scheme for 50 dwellings on the edge of a village in East Sussex in a redetermined appeal following a High Court quashing of the previous decision in 2017 and upholding in the Court of Appeal in 2018. The main issue was the seriously damaging effect on the local landscape of significance and this, in the tilted planning balance, proved determinative.

200-009-858 (Image Credit: David Locke Associates)
200-009-858 (Image Credit: David Locke Associates)

