Secretary of state reverses predecessor’s decision to dismiss six-year-old Sussex housing plan
Plans for 50 homes on the edge of an East Sussex village that were submitted more than six years ago have been refused by the housing secretary Robert Jenrick, citing the “seriously damaging impact” on the surrounding landscape’s appearance and reversing a previous ministerial decision to approve the scheme.
