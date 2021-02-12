Government moots withholding New Homes Bonus payments from councils without up-to-date local plans

Councils without an up-to-date local plan in place could see their New Homes Bonus (NHB) payments cut, while the threshold for payment of the bonus based on a baseline percentage of annual housing growth could be raised, to "sharpen its incentive effect and encourage more ambitious housing delivery", according to a consultation document.

by Michael Donnelly
MHCLG: Ministry consulting on New Homes Bonus changes
