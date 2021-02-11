View our free webinar on the implications of the new town centre use class

11 February 2021

Public and private sector planners and lawyers examine the implications of the government’s introduction of a single use class covering shops, financial services, offices, restaurants, light industrial and other uses, in Planning’s free-to-view webinar, in partnership with Stantec.

Central Bath - image: Karen Roe / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
Central Bath - image: Karen Roe / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

In the webinar, we look at:

  • the opportunities the change opens up for property owners and developers

  • how a change of use should be progressed under the new regime

  • how much appetite there is likely to be to make use of the flexibilities created by the new use classes

  • how planning authorities can best maintain the vibrancy of their town centres while implementing the new system

Our speakers include:

  • Richard Garlick, editor, Planning (chair)

  • Bernard Greep, director, planning and growth, Stantec

  • Nicholle Kingsley, partner, Pinsent Masons

  • Ojay McDonald, ceo, Association of Town and City Management

  • Daryl Phillips, corporate director, Hart District Council

View the seminar here 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Sign up now
Already registered?
Sign in

The essential information resource for planning professionals.

  • In-depth news, analysis, appeals, policy & legislation.
  • Take your 14 day free trial today.
Sign up now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Join the conversation with PlanningResource on social media

Follow Us:
Planning Jobs