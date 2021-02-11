The challenges for councils raised by the proposed strengthening of national policy design requirements
Proposed changes to national policy that raise the bar for decision-makers in considering design quality will require local authorities to work with communities, developers and other authorities to prepare clear design principles that can be followed, practitioners have suggested. However, this will be a challenge given many councils' scarce in-house resources.
