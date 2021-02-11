Why draft changes to the NPPF 'sustainable development' definition would mean plan-makers focusing more on urban housing and climate change

A proposed expansion of the national planning policy definition of sustainable development for plan-making, is likely to mean that those preparing development strategies will have to focus more on allocating housing in urban areas, as well as on environmental considerations, practitioners have suggested. However, some consultants have warned that it could make it easier for recalcitrant councils to resist fully meeting their development needs.

by David Blackman