Why draft changes to the NPPF 'sustainable development' definition would mean plan-makers focusing more on urban housing and climate change

A proposed expansion of the national planning policy definition of sustainable development for plan-making, is likely to mean that those preparing development strategies will have to focus more on allocating housing in urban areas, as well as on environmental considerations, practitioners have suggested. However, some consultants have warned that it could make it easier for recalcitrant councils to resist fully meeting their development needs.

by David Blackman
Modern sustainable housing - image Ian Taylor / geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Modern sustainable housing - image Ian Taylor / geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.