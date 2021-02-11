Why legal experts believe a new commercial-to-residential PD right will make existing Article 4 exemptions redundant

So-called Article 4 directions that exempt areas from current residential permitted development (PD) rights have been put in place in almost one in five English local planning authorities. But the introduction of a new PD right allowing a swathe of town centre commercial uses to convert to housing is likely to mean that those exemptions would be wiped out, legal experts fear.

by Joey Gardiner
Bristol skyline - image: Brizzleboy (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Bristol skyline - image: Brizzleboy (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.