Hotel extension would detract form setting of Windsor Castle
Planning permission and listed building consent have been refused for front and rear extensions and a new roof to a grade II* listed hotel and spa complex in Windsor for harm to the special architectural interest of the listed hotel, the setting of the grade I listed Windsor Castle nearby and the appearance and character of the town conservation area.
