Inspector backs council in care home policy interpretation

The removal of a temporary use condition which allowed the use of a residential property as a residential care home for one young person for one year only due to the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic was refused in a Lancashire city, the inspector finding the condition was reasonable and necessary to protect the amenity of residential areas and avoid an over concentration of such uses.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.