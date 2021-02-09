Inspector backs council in care home policy interpretation
The removal of a temporary use condition which allowed the use of a residential property as a residential care home for one young person for one year only due to the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic was refused in a Lancashire city, the inspector finding the condition was reasonable and necessary to protect the amenity of residential areas and avoid an over concentration of such uses.
