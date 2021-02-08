MHCLG brings in third party to process white paper responses and moots three year design code deadline
The government has brought in a third party to assist in processing over 40,000 responses to the planning white paper, and it is "expected that all local authorities will be required to have a design code or guide in place within three years", an update from the chief planner has revealed.
