How key white paper proposals are likely to evolve before their inclusion in the planning bill
Controversial proposals to introduce a more 'zonal' approach in local plans may not make it into this year's planning bill or could be significanlty altered, some observers believe. Meanwhile, recent comments by senior ministers and officials suggest that radical proposals for a new flat-rate infrastructure levy may be dilluted.
