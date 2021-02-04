Court of Appeal's Gladman judgment reaffirms that plan policies trump NPPF's 'tilted balance'

The primacy of development plans in the English planning system has been reaffirmed by a Court of Appeal ruling on two appeals by land promoter Gladman, which emphasised that where a council lacks the required five-year housing land supply, this may tilt the balance in favour of proposed residential schemes but it does not render grants of planning permission automatic.

by Court reporter