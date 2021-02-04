Court of Appeal's Gladman judgment reaffirms that plan policies trump NPPF's 'tilted balance'

The primacy of development plans in the English planning system has been reaffirmed by a Court of Appeal ruling on two appeals by land promoter Gladman, which emphasised that where a council lacks the required five-year housing land supply, this may tilt the balance in favour of proposed residential schemes but it does not render grants of planning permission automatic.

by Court reporter
London's Royal Courts of Justice
