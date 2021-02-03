Material change of use of barn would affect openness

Retention of the enclosure of one barn and change of use of the whole barn building, which comprised two barns, from light industrial use to a mix of general industrial and storage and distribution uses, the sub-division of the barns into eight separate units and two extractor fan chimneys was refused at a farm in the Surrey green belt for inappropriate development harmful to its openness.

