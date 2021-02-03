The authorities where permitted development conversions made up the highest proportion of housing delivery in 2019/20

More than half of all new homes in one North West authority came from permitted development right (PDR) conversions in 2019/20, according to research showing the proportion of housing delivery across England that is made up of units consented under the eased planning rules.

by Gavin McEwan
Altrincham, in the borough of Trafford - image: Rept0n1x (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Altrincham, in the borough of Trafford - image: Rept0n1x (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.