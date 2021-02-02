Government advisor tells Jenrick his coalmine decision creates ‘negative impression of UK’s climate priorities'

The government’s climate change advisory body has criticised the communities secretary Robert Jenrick for not intervening to prevent a council granting permission for a new coal mine in Cumbria, saying it creates a "negative impression" ahead of the UK's hosting of a UN climate change conference later this year.

by Conor McGlone
Committee on Climate Change chairman Lord Deben
Committee on Climate Change chairman Lord Deben

