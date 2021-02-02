New commercial-to-residential PD right could ‘create ghettos for the least well-off’, warns building body
An umbrella group for the UK built environment sector is the latest organisation to criticise the government’s planned new commercial-to-residential permitted development (PD) right, warning that it could result in "poorly designed and unneighbourly" housing that become "ghettos for the least well off”.
