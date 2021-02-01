Draft national design code tells councils to provide 'visual', 'numerical' codes that can cover their entire areas

Local design codes should be "visual and numerical rather than relying on detailed policy wording" and should be drawn up with "measurable community support that is appropriate for the scale and location of new development", according to the government's new National Model Design Code.

by Michael Donnelly
Urban design: New national code published (pic: John Lord, Flickr (CC BY 2.0))
