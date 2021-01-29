NPPF to be updated with ‘expectation that good quality design will be approved and poor quality rejected’, Jenrick announces

The government has announced that it will revise the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) to “set an expectation that good quality design will be approved while poor quality will be rejected” and will create a new national body to support communities in rolling out local design codes.

by Ellie Kahn
Secretary of state for housing, Robert Jenrick (Pic: Getty)
Secretary of state for housing, Robert Jenrick (Pic: Getty)

