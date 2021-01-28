The councils likely to lose their five year land supply in light of the housing delivery test results
The 2020 housing delivery test results mean that 55 councils are now subject to the National Planning Policy Framework's presumption in favour of sustainable development. However, two more local authorities are also likely to be subject to the same penalty as a result of their housing land supply buffer increasing under the test, research suggests.
