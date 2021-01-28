Planning director hired by MHCLG among new senior roles to drive forward white paper changes

The ministry has already appointed Paul Morrison, previously a director at the Food Standards Agency, to the post of “director planning transformation” starting this month.

Planning has learned from a source that the position, equivalent in rank to the department’s director of planning Simon Gallagher and chief planner Joanna Averley, is focused on overseeing the government’s widespread changes to the planning system, unveiled in its planning white paper last August.

Morrison has been a civil servant for 25 years, most of which time has been spent at the Home Office, according to his LinkedIn page.

The chief planner’s email newsletter of 18 December also promoted “opportunities for secondment into MHCLG’s Developer Contributions team [at] leader level” for six to 12 months. It said that duties would include “supporting the ongoing development and introduction of changes to the current planning system”, with “opportunities... to feed into wider reforms set out in Planning for the Future [the government's planning white paper]”.



The post also includes managing the ongoing delivery of the existing community infrastructure levy and section 106 systems, and delivery of the new infrastructure funding statements reporting requirement that came into force in December.

MHCLG is also advertising two "higher planning technical officer" roles with "specialist planning expertise" - one to “work to take forward the government’s ambitious proposals to reform the planning system”, the other “responsible for local infrastructure policy, including Section 106, the Community Infrastructure Levy and the proposed new Infrastructure Levy”.

It is also seeking “multiple” policy advisors at so-called "higher executive officer" grade to work on planning reform, policy and infrastructure, its head of planning reform policy Michelle Warbis said on a LinkedIn post a week ago. She adds that these have “a focus on legislation and Parliament to translate complex policy into primary legislation, or research and analysis to help build the evidence base and inform implementation”.