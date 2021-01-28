RTPI warns that proposed new PD right risks allowing 'unsuitable' warehouses and supermarkets to be converted to housing

The government's proposals to allow a range of town centre uses to convert to housing under new permitted development (PD) rights risks a number of "unintended consequences", the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) has warned, including "the creation of large areas of residential development in existing warehousing and supermarkets in highly unsuitable locations".

by Michael Donnelly
High streets: More planning changes on the way (pic: Getty)
High streets: More planning changes on the way (pic: Getty)

