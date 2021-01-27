The consultants with the highest proportion of female planners

Introduction

The last year has seen modest progress in terms of increasing female representation in planning consultancies. The proportion of chartered town planners who are women at the 25 biggest firms that completed both our 2019 and 2020 consultancy surveys increased from 37.5 per cent to 39.6 per cent.

“Growth in the number of women working in private sector planning consultancies is positive and seems in line with the overall number of women working in the profession,” says Alison Mackay, co-founder of campaigning network Women in Planning. She points out that in the last Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) study of its members the figure was 40 per cent.

Traditionally, it might have been expected that the proportion of female RTPI members would be significantly higher across the profession as a whole than in the consultancy sector. After all, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, in almost all countries with the relevant data, women are over-represented in the public sector and under-represented in the private sector.

However, it seems that there has been a real shift in the planning sector. Anecdotal evidence suggests that benefits such as shorter working hours and flexibility around caring duties that were once associated with working for local planning authorities have diminished in the face of budget cuts. Consultancies, meanwhile, have become more flexible employers as they fight for the best talent, be it male or female.

The news when it comes to director-level roles held by chartered town planners in the biggest planning consultancies is less encouraging. Only 20 per cent of these are occupied by women, a situation that has not changed since last year. But while Mackay sees that proportion as unsatisfactory, she is not surprised at the lack of movement in the past 12 months. “All things considered in 2020, a flat figure for women working in leadership is not negative,” she says.

The proportion of consultants who are female

Data from 2020’s Planning Consultancy Market Report shows that, in five of the biggest 34 firms in the UK, women either represent half or more than half of the chartered town planner workforce.

Topping the list is Atkins, where 56.1 per cent of planners are women. According to Joanne Farrar, director of planning and head of the planning team at the consultancy, Atkins has an equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) strategy to “help us on the journey of becoming a sector leader in inclusive employment”. She says that the policies contained in the strategy cover both recruitment and development and advancement activities. “The strategy is based on the premise that diverse groups make better decisions, which is better for business, the environment we work in and for the communities we work for,” she says.

While Atkins has long been successful in achieving gender parity with more junior grades, Farrar admits it has struggled with more senior grades, with “women returning from maternity leave often feeling they had neither the time nor the energy to seek promotion”. However, she adds that the company has worked hard to ensure that women can achieve top positions even if they are working three- or four-day weeks. Today, two of the four planners who are directors are female. “Because we are now quite successful at getting women to associate and director levels, they’re good role models,” says Farrar.

In second position in terms of the proportion of female planners is Emery Planning, with 55.6 per cent. Caroline Payne, a director, has been with the company for 18 years and says that the male/female balance in the firm has always been roughly 50/50. However, she adds that this has not been “by design”, and that the firm always recruits on merit and who will be the “best fit” for the team.

This does not mean that company policies and culture haven’t played a role, though. Payne says that the firm has always allowed people to work flexibly to “accommodate family life” and adds that the company currently only has one female member of staff who works full-time. Payne herself works the equivalent of four days over a five-day week. “We trust all our employees that they’re doing their jobs,” she says. “If there’s anything positive that’s going to come from the pandemic, I hope that it’s going to be a shift in attitude towards flexible working across the board.”

Third placed in the ranking is CBRE, where 51.2 per cent of the chartered town planner workforce are female, and where the UK arm of the company recorded a marked decrease in its gender pay gap in the past year. Both Iceni Projects and Firstplan also reported equal numbers of male and female planners last year.

In terms of those consultancies that saw the proportion of female chartered town planners increase the most in the past year, WSP comes out on top. The company saw its proportion of female planners increase by a remarkable 10.7 percentage points in the past year to 46.9 per cent, although it did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.

Mott MacDonald saw the proportion of female planners increase by 8.7 percentage points to 39.1 per cent in the past 12 months. Sarah Henderson, town planning team leader at the firm, says that the company recently changed its recruitment processes when it realised that that there were a lot of talented people in the market who were not applying when positions came available.

“We amended some job descriptions to include job sharing and part-time contracts, which meant we were able to give more options to people who might not be able to work full time and broaden the appeal of the roles,” she says. “A relatively small change in how we recruited made a big difference to how the team was able to grow.”

Planning Potential in the past year increased its proportion of female chartered town planners by 6.6 percentage points to 45.5 per cent. Director Helen Cuthbert says that Planning Potential’s success in improving the male/female balance is not down to a deliberate strategy of recruiting women. Rather, she says, it is because the company seeks to be a flexible employer across the board. “And that’s flexible for anybody who wants to study or wants to have a family,” she says. “We set up the business 16 years ago and two weeks later I had my first child, so right from the outset we needed to bring in flexible working arrangements.”

Finally, Iceni Projects saw its proportion of female town planners increase by 6.5 percentage points to 50 per cent in the past 12 months. Its human resources manager Madi Moraru says that the firm’s package of benefits, including flexible hours, helps it to attract female applicants. Additionally, “equal pay is very much at the forefront of everything that we do”, she says.

The proportion of consultants' planning directors who are female

On this measure, Atkins comes out joint first. As already discussed, two out of the four chartered town planner directors at the consultancy are women, something Farrar attributes to a sustained effort on the part of the firm. Also achieving 50 per cent is LUC, something that associate director, planning, Melissa Kurihara puts down to having a range of family-friendly policies, including enhanced maternity and paternity leave and “considerable opportunities for flexible working”.

Kurihara says that the company overhauled its approach to flexible working in 2017 and launched a new agile working policy. This, she says, made flexibility available to all staff, de-coupled it from parenthood, particularly motherhood, and included a policy to advertise roles as “flexible” from the outset. She adds: “This led to more senior female appointments externally, a cultural normalisation of flexible working, better retention of mid- and senior-level female employees and, in turn, helped drive further company growth in a competitive labour market.”

Both DWD and Capita Local Public Services have also achieved an even male/female balance among planner directors, although their overall numbers of chartered town planner directors are – like Atkins’ – relatively small.

At Firstplan, meanwhile, 40 per cent of the planning directors are women. “The balance of male to female directors has happened naturally,” says director Mike Woolner. He adds that the firm has tended to recruit a similar ratio of men and women at all levels, and that means that it naturally flows that the proportion of male to female directors will be broadly similar. “Our overriding need is to recruit the best and most talented individuals we can find,” he says.

With 40 per cent of its planner directors being female, Planning Potential ranks alongside Firstplan, although again, the number of directors at the firm is comparatively low. At the much larger Arup, meanwhile, 36 per cent of planner directors are women. Claire Beedle, director, city economics and planning, says that recruiting and, crucially, retaining and promoting women are key parts of the company’s strategy. “With a visibly high percentage of women in leadership acting as role models and a truly diverse staff membership, we endeavour to be an employer of choice,” she says. “Having a strong cohort of women in leadership allows broader perspectives to our approach to business challenges and opportunities, leading to improved strategic decisions.”

The company has an EDI strategy in place, something that has led to the use of gender-neutral language and a commitment to flexible working featuring in its job advertisements to encourage more women to apply. Flexible working has also been gradually introduced across the firm. “Staff can choose what works best for them in achieving work-life balance, and this has been particularly helpful in the retention of female staff,” says Beedle.

In terms of those companies that have seen the greatest change in the proportion of female planner directors, Atkins comes out top with a 16.7 percentage point increase to 50 per cent and Boyer second with a 10.6 point increase to 27.3 per cent, although again, both employ relatively few planner directors. RPS, on the other hand, has 37 planner directors and has seen the proportion of female directors increase last year by 7.4 percentage points to 18.9 per cent.

Paul Willmott, managing director, planning, at RPS, says the increase in the proportion of female planning directors is due to a combination of promotions and new hires, and that it is also a result of a conscious effort – increasing diversity forms part of the planning division’s business plan and three-year strategy. Recruiters ensure that hiring managers are presented with a diverse slate of candidates whenever possible, he says, while hiring managers consider candidates based on objective criteria. He adds that his team has just completed a review of all job descriptions, career grades and the career pathway within the planning division to reflect this.

He adds: “Small changes can make a big impact, but this should only be the start. While we’re pleased to have seen an increase in female directors, we know we can go further still. This applies not only to gender, but to all under-represented groups.”

Conclusion

Among the consultancies that have the highest proportion of female chartered town planners and planner directors, as well as those that are seeing the greatest increases, there is a fairly even split between those that have an active diversity strategy in place and those that say it is a happy by-product of their policies and culture.

However, there are some themes that are common to all the consultancies that have a good balance between men and women. Perhaps most prominently, flexible working policies appear to be a ‘must-have’ in securing gender parity.

“We actively encourage the whole team (men and women) to think about flexible ways of working in order to find a better work-life balance,” says Farrar. “This is essential if men are to be encouraged to take a greater role in childcare, which in turn should allow women to spend more time on their careers.”

Of course, if flexible working policies are to be successful in attracting and retaining talented planners, they have to be more than a statement of intent. It is counterproductive to promise the world to a prospective employee if the reality of the day job is one of relentless pressure to work ever longer hours.

“Real flexible working in terms of hours and location is a common reason why people stay,” says Farrar. “It supports those with child and elderly care responsibilities, those with health issues and those who just want to spend more time on hobbies and other outside activities. We have had team members working remotely from overseas when they have needed to be with their parents.”

Similarly, companies have found success by allowing people taking up senior roles to work fewer than five days per week. This is particularly important when it comes to attracting and retaining women, and has the added benefit that having strong female representation at director level helps to attract women to more junior roles.

“We have a number of people who work three or four days a week,” says Jonathan Douglas-Green, urban and town planning practice leader at Mott MacDonald. “That’s helped us retain women in particular. We have strong female leaders within the team, which provides that senior support and helps the younger members of the team.”

Even with such policies in place, progress can be limited if all managers are not fully signed up to the diversity agenda. In smaller consultancies, that may be easy enough for a managing director or chief executive to monitor, but in larger firms additional training may be needed. Arup, for instance, mandates equality, diversity and inclusion training for all leaders.

Quite apart from individual policies, however, securing a diverse workforce is fundamentally about creating an inclusive culture. “Ultimately, the whole philosophy of an organisation needs to embrace change,” says Beedle.