Airport parking could prejudice strategic airport function
An airport parking proposal was refused in the metropolitan green belt around Birmingham as inappropriate development resulting in loss of openness and other harms including prejudice to the Birmingham Airport function, harm to highway safety and living conditions of adjoining neighbours and the absence of mitigation to prevent pollution. These harms were not outweighed by the rural business and economic considerations in support of the scheme.
