Chalet-like leisure boat inappropriate development in green belt
Enforcement proceedings have been upheld and deemed consent refused against the breach of a condition attached to a previous permission for a leisure boat mooring at a riverbank in the Berkshire green belt. The condition allowed for that use provided it related to the mooring of traditional boats or houseboats capable of waterway navigation.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.