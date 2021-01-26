Chalet-like leisure boat inappropriate development in green belt

Enforcement proceedings have been upheld and deemed consent refused against the breach of a condition attached to a previous permission for a leisure boat mooring at a riverbank in the Berkshire green belt. The condition allowed for that use provided it related to the mooring of traditional boats or houseboats capable of waterway navigation.

