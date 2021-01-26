Milton Keynes Council cites planning white paper ‘uncertainty’ in proposal to delay local plan by three years
Milton Keynes Council looks set to put back the submission of its local plan for three years after officers expressed concerns about the government’s planning white paper changes and the timescale for a proposed strategic planning framework for the Oxford-Cambridge 'growth corridor'.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.