Milton Keynes Council cites planning white paper ‘uncertainty’ in proposal to delay local plan by three years

Milton Keynes Council looks set to put back the submission of its local plan for three years after officers expressed concerns about the government’s planning white paper changes and the timescale for a proposed strategic planning framework for the Oxford-Cambridge 'growth corridor'.

by James Wilmore
Milton Keynes - image: Richard Rogerson / geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Milton Keynes - image: Richard Rogerson / geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)

