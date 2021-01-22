Stable building ordered to be demolished after permitted development claim fails
An inspector upheld an enforcement notice directed at a wooden building in the Essex green belt after rejecting the appellant’s arguments that it was permitted development providing temporary storage associated with construction of a dwelling on the site under Schedule 2 Part 4 Class A of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015.
