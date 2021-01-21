Members followed NPPF retail policy in backing out-of-centre scheme against officer advice, Appeal Court rules
The granting by councillors of consent for an out-of-town centre retail scheme in Leeds despite officers warning of its likely adverse impacts has been backed by the Court of Appeal, after a judge ruled that the wording of the relevant national policy does not require decision-makers to automatically refuse such schemes.
