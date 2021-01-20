Council's reserved matters refusal judged unreasonable

Reserved matters for a development of up to 350 dwellings and community uses on the edge of a Dorset settlement have been approved by an inspector, and costs awarded by him against the council for unreasonable behaviour, with no harm found to the intrinsic character and beauty of two nearby areas of outstanding natural beauty or to the character and appearance of the area generally and on a group of protected lime trees on the site in particular.