Secretary of state approves A1 widening despite climate emergency
The secretary of state has agreed with his inspectors’ recommendations and granted a development consent order under section 114 of the 2008 Act for widening a 6.5 km stretch of the A1 in Gateshead, with the benefits of the development in terms of improving congestion, safety and promoting economic benefits, outweighing any harmful impacts.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.