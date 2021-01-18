Short-term Let Control Areas (Scotland) Regulations 2021

These Regulations make further provision for the purposes of section 26B of the Town and Country Planning (Scotland) Act 1997, with Section 26B enabling a planning authority to designate all or part of its area as a short-term let control area. Where an area is designated as a short-term let control area a change of use of a dwellinghouse to use for the purpose of providing short-term lets is deemed to be a material change of use and so constitutes development under section 26 of the 1997 Act.