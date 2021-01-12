Costs awarded for council's lack of ecological expert assessment
A mixed scheme for 22 dwellings and a pre-school on the edge of an Essex settlement was approved as the moderate harm identified to the character and appearance of the area and conflict with the development plan’s locational strategy was outweighed by the benefits of new and affordable homes in an area with a significant housing shortfall.
