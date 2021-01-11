Improvements to strategic road network secured to enable planned development

The secretary of state issued consent under section 37 of the Planning Act 2008 for improvements to the construction and maintenance of three replacement roundabouts on the A38 in Derby, acknowledging the need for improved infrastructure to reduce congestion and delays and support major new residential and employment development.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.