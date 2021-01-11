Improvements to strategic road network secured to enable planned development
The secretary of state issued consent under section 37 of the Planning Act 2008 for improvements to the construction and maintenance of three replacement roundabouts on the A38 in Derby, acknowledging the need for improved infrastructure to reduce congestion and delays and support major new residential and employment development.
