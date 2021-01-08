Inspector allows 440-home scheme on allocated site after Kent council's 'unreasonable' refusal

A planning inspector has granted permission for up to 440 homes on an allocated greenfield site in Kent and issued a partial costs award against the local authority, after concluding that there was "no demonstrable evidence" backing up one of the council's reasons for refusal on highways grounds.

by Michael Donnelly
Otham, Kent (pic: © Copyright N Chadwick, Geograph)
Otham, Kent (pic: © Copyright N Chadwick, Geograph)

