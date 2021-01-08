Inspector backs north Essex joint local plan following removal of 34,000-home garden communities

Three north Essex councils will have to begin the process of identifying adequate land to make up for the deletion of two garden communities totalling 34,000 homes from their joint local plan, after a planning inspector backed the adoption of the document without the two proposed settlements.

by Michael Donnelly
Braintree (pic: Hamish Grid, Geograph)
Braintree (pic: Hamish Grid, Geograph)

