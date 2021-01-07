What the government's latest housing need changes mean for the areas subject to higher requirement levels
The vast majority of the 52 local authorities that will have to apply a new 35 per cent uplift to their housing need levels under the revised standard method will be subject to figures far in excess of their recent delivery levels. Meeting such an increased need will be a challenge say observers and risks some areas failing the government's housing delivery test.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.