The implications of the government's latest housing need changes for councils not subject to the new uplift

The government's announcement that it will backtrack on plans to radically revise its standard method of assessing housing need means that almost 85 per cent of councils will see their local housing need levels unchanged compared to the existing formula. Commentators say that many English councils have been left with unambitious figures but ministers' change of plan offers them some welcome, though potentially short-lived, stability.

by Ben Kochan