The implications of the government's latest housing need changes for councils not subject to the new uplift

The government's announcement that it will backtrack on plans to radically revise its standard method of assessing housing need means that almost 85 per cent of councils will see their local housing need levels unchanged compared to the existing formula. Commentators say that many English councils have been left with unambitious figures but ministers' change of plan offers them some welcome, though potentially short-lived, stability.

by Ben Kochan
Housebuilding in rural Sussex - image: © Acabashi (CC-BY-SA 4.0)
Housebuilding in rural Sussex - image: © Acabashi (CC-BY-SA 4.0)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.