RTPI announces record membership levels of 26,000

The institute has revealed that the total number of RTPI members reached 26,115 for the first time at the end of last year, which includes growth in the number of student and affiliate members. This figure represents an overall increase of 2.1 per cent in 2020.

This total includes 15,124 chartered members and 10,991 in all other membership classes.

“Planners around the country are taking the important step in their careers of seeking to achieve Chartered status, the hallmark of professional expertise and integrity,” said RTPI chief executive Victoria Hills.

“Employers and members of the public know that planners with MRTPI after their name are those who have seriously invested in their own professional development and adhere to a code of conduct specifying high standards of professional ethics.”

The RTPI has also revealed that there are now over 200 apprentices currently studying for its new Chartered Town Planner Apprenticeship at 10 universities across England.

The apprenticeship scheme, which started in September 2019, introduced a new route into the planning profession that offered the chance to secure a planning degree and chartered status while learning on the job.

The traditional route to becoming a planner is studying for an RTPI-accredited degree before embarking on two years working in the field to achieve chartered status.

According to the RTPI’s figures, 65 per cent of the apprentices are female, more than 80 per cent are employed in the public sector and more than half of them come from families where neither parent has a degree.

Hills said that the planning apprenticeship is helping the RTPI realise its ambition to broaden the talent pool of young people entering the profession.

The popularity of the apprenticeship scheme was reflected in Planning’s 2020 survey of planning consultancies, which was completed by 119 firms. It found an uplift in the number of firms who expect to offer RTPI accredited degree-level apprenticeships in the near future, from 32 per cent to 40 per cent.

The RTPI welcomed Planning’s finding, saying that the scheme offers consultancies and councils a new way to develop graduate planners from “new diverse and local talent”.

In 2019, the RTPI revised the process of assessing candidates applying for membership, with new guidance that came into force in January 2020. Among other changes, this lowered the threshold of planning content required for a planning degree down from 100 per cent to 75 per cent.